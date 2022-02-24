Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Trading Down 7.9%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.92 and last traded at $64.21. Approximately 64,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,542,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $104,419,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,852,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,708.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,447,000 after purchasing an additional 604,890 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,548,000 after purchasing an additional 507,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 405,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.