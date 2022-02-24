ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.02

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and traded as high as $3.69. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 31,580 shares.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on ZIVO Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.06.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIVO. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $980,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)
Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.
