ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.02

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and traded as high as $3.69. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 31,580 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on ZIVO Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get ZIVO Bioscience alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.06.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Maggiore purchased 44,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $174,014.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher D. Maggiore purchased 28,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $100,688.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 90,056 shares of company stock worth $317,582. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIVO. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $980,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)

Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.