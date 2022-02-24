ZKSwap Price Down 20.2% Over Last Week (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $23.14 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00042774 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,441.90 or 0.06778132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,996.57 or 0.99918048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00043578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00048612 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.