Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,782 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Zoetis worth $153,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,880 shares of company stock worth $3,958,641. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $187.06 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.43.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

