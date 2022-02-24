ZOO Digital Group (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF) Stock Price Up 3%

ZOO Digital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF – Get Rating) shares rose 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.

About ZOO Digital Group (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localization and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers subtitling, dubbing, scripting, subtitling for commercials, and closed captioning services, as well as localization of artwork and metadata, and editing of compliance; digital packaging and asset management services; and distributes TV and movie contents.

