ZooKeeper (ZOO) One Day Volume Tops $363,484.00

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $5.01 million and $363,484.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00042911 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.69 or 0.06886141 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,925.71 or 0.99532912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00044251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00048808 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 111,184,455 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

