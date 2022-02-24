Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$272 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $256.67 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.560 EPS.

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Zscaler from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $417.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $354.86.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler stock traded up $23.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $263.38. 6,434,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.77 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.03.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.