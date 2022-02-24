Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $23.98 on Thursday, hitting $263.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,480,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,383. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.03. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of -121.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Zscaler by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ZS. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $385.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.86.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection.

