Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.540-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Zscaler also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.110 EPS.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $23.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $263.38. 6,465,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,383. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.03. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Zscaler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $417.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $354.86.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $2,145,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,375,000 after acquiring an additional 17,559 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

