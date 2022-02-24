Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-$0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.045-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.560 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zscaler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $354.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $23.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $263.38. 6,480,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,383. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

