ZUM TOKEN Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $365,597.79 and $97.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.68 or 0.00384197 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000093 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000221 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.