Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $164.52

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 164.52 ($2.24) and traded as low as GBX 149 ($2.03). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 150 ($2.04), with a volume of 88,881 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 160.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 164.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 7.13. The company has a market capitalization of £15.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; banking; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology.

