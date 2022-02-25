-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ MITO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. 253,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,105. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.81. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.