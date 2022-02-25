-$0.02 EPS Expected for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Payoneer Global.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Payoneer Global by 3,831.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 1,744,858 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,854,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,499,000. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. 2,085,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,048. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

