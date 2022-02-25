-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). High Tide posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that High Tide will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for High Tide.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 19.13%.

HITI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of High Tide from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, High Tide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HITI. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in High Tide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in High Tide in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of High Tide by 314.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HITI opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $268.40 million and a P/E ratio of -34.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. High Tide has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

