-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Selecta Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SELB shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Selecta Biosciences stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. 651,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,743. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a market cap of $222.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.04. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 13,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $42,014.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 14,592 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $43,484.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,985,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,179,692 and have sold 42,848 shares valued at $129,655. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $1,272,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 15.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after buying an additional 294,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 16.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after buying an additional 223,505 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

