-$0.09 EPS Expected for CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CareMax’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CareMax will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CareMax.

Get CareMax alerts:

CMAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CareMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

NASDAQ CMAX opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. CareMax has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $16.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareMax by 41.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareMax by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CareMax by 400.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

CareMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareMax (CMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.