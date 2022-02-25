-$0.12 EPS Expected for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.11). indie Semiconductor posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow indie Semiconductor.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

indie Semiconductor stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,436. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.27.

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $69,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 95,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $697,445.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,291,294 shares of company stock worth $26,713,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 579.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

