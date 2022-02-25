-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.20). Ardmore Shipping posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.78.

ASC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.30. 1,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,990. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $5.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $142.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.