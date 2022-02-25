$0.18 EPS Expected for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) will announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings. Pretium Resources reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pretium Resources.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PVG. CIBC upped their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial lowered Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pretium Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Pretium Resources stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 402,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,081. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 504,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,001 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 315,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 278,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,475 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources (Get Rating)

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.