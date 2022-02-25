$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. CNH Industrial posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $14.49. 7,531,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,920,075. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.68. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 521,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

