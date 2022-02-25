$0.35 EPS Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DGII shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. upped their target price on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digi International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

DGII traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.04. 7,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,044. Digi International has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $701.28 million, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other Digi International news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $119,342.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Digi International by 116,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Digi International by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Digi International during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.