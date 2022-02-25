$0.35 EPS Expected for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) This Quarter

Analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPVG shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 473,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 34,724 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 376,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 23.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 203,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares in the last quarter. 24.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPVG traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 133,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,381. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $506.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

