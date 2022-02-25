$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) to report $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DoubleDown Interactive.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:DDI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.76. 26,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,059. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 13.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,500,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $3,642,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $3,953,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $3,533,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $2,818,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

