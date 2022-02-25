-$0.61 EPS Expected for Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fusion Fuel Green’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Fuel Green will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.33) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fusion Fuel Green.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Fuel Green from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,831,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 459,147 shares during the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 1,290.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 505,800 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 240,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 201,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTOO traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $5.72. 65,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,928. Fusion Fuel Green has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17.

About Fusion Fuel Green (Get Rating)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.