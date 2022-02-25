-$0.61 EPS Expected for Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fusion Fuel Green’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Fusion Fuel Green will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.33) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fusion Fuel Green.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Fuel Green from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
HTOO traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $5.72. 65,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,928. Fusion Fuel Green has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17.
About Fusion Fuel Green (Get Rating)
Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.
