-$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.60). Aadi Bioscience posted earnings of ($1.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will report full-year earnings of ($6.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.24) to ($3.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($3.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aadi Bioscience.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AADI shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Aadi Bioscience stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74. Aadi Bioscience has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $49.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AADI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 49,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 67,429 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,584,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 642,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 1,084.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,454,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

