$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) This Quarter

Analysts expect The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) to announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ODP’s earnings. ODP posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ODP will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.69 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ODP.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. ODP had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Separately, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of ODP in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

In other ODP news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $905,933.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,413,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,270. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in ODP during the second quarter valued at $397,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ODP by 7.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ODP by 52.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 90,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ODP by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,217,000 after purchasing an additional 46,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ODP by 20.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.41. 445,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,444. ODP has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average is $42.35.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

