$1.07 EPS Expected for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nova Measuring Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Nova Measuring Instruments reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.76 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nova Measuring Instruments.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 22.79%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nova Measuring Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,212,000 after purchasing an additional 148,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 587.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 34,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,722,000 after purchasing an additional 37,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1,028.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 59,572 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVMI traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.84. The stock had a trading volume of 198,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,442. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.12. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $76.76 and a twelve month high of $149.15.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.