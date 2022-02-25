$1.07 EPS Expected for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nova Measuring Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Nova Measuring Instruments reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.76 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nova Measuring Instruments.
Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 22.79%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,212,000 after purchasing an additional 148,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 587.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 34,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,722,000 after purchasing an additional 37,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1,028.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 59,572 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ NVMI traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.84. The stock had a trading volume of 198,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,442. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.12. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $76.76 and a twelve month high of $149.15.
Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
