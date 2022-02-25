$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the highest is $1.59 billion. O-I Glass posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year sales of $6.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

OI stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

About O-I Glass (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O-I Glass (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.