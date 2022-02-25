$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.67 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $733.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $8.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $9.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $10.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBLU. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 403,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 535.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 249,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 209,947 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 383,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

JBLU stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 1.43.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

