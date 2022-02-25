$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $7.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 249.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Constellium stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.20. Constellium has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,354,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,358,000 after acquiring an additional 238,294 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 418,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,178,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,455,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,982,000 after purchasing an additional 175,479 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

