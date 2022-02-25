$102.11 Million in Sales Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) will report $102.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.56 million and the lowest is $101.67 million. EverQuote reported sales of $103.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year sales of $426.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $424.99 million to $428.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $514.52 million, with estimates ranging from $501.10 million to $532.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price target on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

In related news, Director David B. Blundin acquired 1,004,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin bought 68,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $908,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,342,753 shares of company stock worth $19,884,549 and sold 22,169 shares worth $343,152. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $20,019,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 26.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 332,492 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in EverQuote by 38.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after acquiring an additional 311,561 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 449.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 274,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

EVER opened at $13.92 on Friday. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $411.81 million, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.10.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

