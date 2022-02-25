102,146 Shares in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 102,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Celldex Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,823 shares of company stock valued at $851,920 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.25. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

