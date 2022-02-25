$109.63 Million in Sales Expected for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $109.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.55 million to $110.71 million. Townsquare Media reported sales of $108.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $417.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $415.93 million to $418.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $447.92 million, with estimates ranging from $446.48 million to $449.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Townsquare Media.

Several analysts have commented on TSQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 796,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 45.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 100,856 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 35.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 220,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter worth about $192,000. 50.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSQ opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $184.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

