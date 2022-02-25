113,106 Shares in Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 113,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 1.29% of Aberdeen Global Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.62. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,914. Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $9.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

