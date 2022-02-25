$118.53 Million in Sales Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) to report $118.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.10 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $90.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $488.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $496.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $525.00 million, with estimates ranging from $524.31 million to $525.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EFSC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of EFSC opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.24. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In related news, Director Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $190,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,981,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,118,000 after acquiring an additional 874,941 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 48,273.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 735,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after buying an additional 733,752 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 1,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after buying an additional 347,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after buying an additional 325,792 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

