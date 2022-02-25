$12.99 Million in Sales Expected for Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) to announce $12.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.50 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full year sales of $13.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 million to $27.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $114.15 million, with estimates ranging from $54.07 million to $178.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hyzon Motors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HYZN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyzon Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyzon Motors stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. Hyzon Motors has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

