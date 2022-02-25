$120.50 Million in Sales Expected for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) will report $120.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted sales of $99.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $452.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $506.35 million, with estimates ranging from $504.80 million to $507.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Money Express.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Money Express currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $16.00 on Friday. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $399,969.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 53,216 shares of company stock worth $849,609 in the last 90 days. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in International Money Express by 14.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 211.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,945,000 after purchasing an additional 121,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

