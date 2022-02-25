$128.99 Million in Sales Expected for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) will report $128.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.98 million and the lowest is $128.00 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $102.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $491.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $491.00 million to $492.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $556.41 million, with estimates ranging from $539.00 million to $573.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

