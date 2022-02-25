129,204 Shares in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 129,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Liberty Latin America as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LILA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,349,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,709,000 after buying an additional 84,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 57,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after buying an additional 30,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 15,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter valued at $976,000. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CEO Balan Nair purchased 8,800 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,528.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul A. Gould acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $118,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $275,378. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.