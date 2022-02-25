147,489 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 147,489 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,966,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.21. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

