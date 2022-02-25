150,509 Shares in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAGU. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,620,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,520,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,030,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,013,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,273,000.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10.

