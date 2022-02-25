15,244 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,244 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 768.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

TD opened at $79.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.47. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

