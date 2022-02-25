$153.13 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) will report sales of $153.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.70 million to $158.10 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $152.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year sales of $624.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $610.60 million to $639.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $639.52 million, with estimates ranging from $615.24 million to $664.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 50.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,485 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Heartland Express by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 147,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Heartland Express by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heartland Express by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $13.99 on Friday. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

