$154.80 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) will report $154.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.00 million and the lowest is $154.60 million. First Financial Bancorp. reported sales of $155.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year sales of $639.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $639.00 million to $639.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $701.90 million, with estimates ranging from $685.00 million to $718.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $156.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

