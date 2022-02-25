$156.25 Million in Sales Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) will announce $156.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marcus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.00 million and the highest is $162.50 million. Marcus reported sales of $36.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 325.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year sales of $445.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $439.20 million to $451.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $685.49 million, with estimates ranging from $666.90 million to $704.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marcus.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus by 334.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Marcus by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59. Marcus has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $570.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

