15,820 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.36. 77,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,168,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.72. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $93.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.