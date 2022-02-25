15,902 Shares in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after acquiring an additional 677,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,111.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,857,000 after acquiring an additional 577,798 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth approximately $20,712,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 65.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,165,000 after acquiring an additional 106,561 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,922,000 after acquiring an additional 105,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHH. Wells Fargo & Company cut Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Shares of CHH opened at $142.06 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $157.46. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.32.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.45%.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

