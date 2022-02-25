$163.55 Million in Sales Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) will report $163.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.10 million to $165.00 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $69.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $662.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $658.29 million to $667.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $691.65 million, with estimates ranging from $680.00 million to $703.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRG. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 61.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

