164,800 Shares in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Purchased by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 164,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.12% of AdaptHealth as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $797,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $15.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -66.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.30. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In other AdaptHealth news, CFO Jason A. Clemens bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AHCO. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

